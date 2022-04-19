Hot Chip announce new album

Hot Chip have announced a new album.

The synthpop band - which consists of Alexis Taylor, Joe Goddard, Al Doyle, Owen Clarke, and Felix Martin - were originally formed in 2000 and released their last album in 2019 but are set to return to the music scene with 'Freakout/Release', due for release later this year.

Co-founder Joe Goddard said: "We were living through a period where it was very easy to feel like people were losing control of their lives in different ways. There’s a darkness that runs through a lot of those tracks."

‘Freakout/Release’ - which will be their eighth studio album overall - also features contributions from electronic band Soulwax, 'When It's Real' rapper Cadence Weapon and the London-based DJ and musician Lou Hayter.

Meanwhile, the band released the first single 'Down' on Tuesday (19.04.22) and dropped a music video directed by Douglas Hart and Steve Mackey on the same day.

Describing the album, band member Al Doyle added in a statement: "The idea of being out of control is always there in dance music, in a positive sense", with frontman Alexis Taylor adding: “By the time we were able to be back together, we were turning on a tap and having a lot of ideas being poured out quite quickly.”

Hot Chip will also take to the stage at London’s O2 Academy Brixton for a quartet of shows in support of the album in September 2022, with tickets available at shorturl.at/ikHO3.

'Freakout/Release' is slated for release on August 19th via Domino.