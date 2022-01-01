Kid Cudi declares he will never make music with Kanye West again

Kid Cudi announced on Tuesday that Rock N Roll will be the "last song" he ever makes with Kanye West.



Pusha T released the tracklisting for his album It's Almost Dry, which will be released on Friday, on social media earlier this week, revealing that it features a collaboration with Cudi and Kanye titled Rock N Roll.



The Day 'n' Nite rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain that the song was made a year ago, before his public feud with his Kids See Ghosts bandmate, and will mark the last track they ever appear on together.



"Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man," he tweeted. "He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz that's my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye (sic)."



The musician's announcement comes weeks after Kanye blasted Cudi, who used to be signed to his G.O.O.D. Music label, for being friends with Pete Davidson, who is dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He later decided to remove Cudi from his album Donda 2 due to his association with the Saturday Night Live star.



"JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE'S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO," he wrote, reports E! News.



"Too bad I don't wanna be on your album you f**king dinosaur hahaha," Cudi responded. "Everyone knows I've been the best thing about your albums since I met you. (I will) pray (for you) brother."