The Kid LAROI announces release date for Thousand Miles

The Kid LAROI has announced the release date for his upcoming single Thousand Miles.

The Australian rapper released a six-second video on social media on Tuesday which depicts him sitting in a white suit on a park bench before a red grand piano drops out of the sky and onto his head.

The screen cuts to black, revealing a release date of 22 April.

Kid's video also gives fans a sneak peek at some Thousand Miles lyrics, as he sings the words "I was dead/ A thousand miles away" over the video.

Thousand Miles will mark the rapper's first follow-up to Stay, his breakout hit with Justin Bieber. According to Billboard, the song spent seven weeks in the summer and autumn of 2021 dominating the Hot 100 chart.