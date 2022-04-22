Duran Duran announce a pair of intimate warm-up shows

Duran Duran have announced two warm-up shows at the O2 Academy Leicester on May 21 and 22.

Simon Le Bon and co are offering fans the chance to buy a "proof of attendance" NFT as a ticket for the two intimate concerts ahead of the 'Wild Boys' hitmakers' headline tour of the UK and Europe, which will offer them "one-of-a-kind experiences, special offers and gifts", including artwork from their 'FUTURE PAST' album collection.

A press release states: "This will mark the first time that the band have moved all ticket sales onto the blockchain, giving them the ability to surprise and delight fans into the future with one-of-a-kind experiences, special offers and gifts.

"These highly collectible NFTs will be limited to 1,400 a night, and each show will feature a different artwork from the FUTURE PAST collection. The initiative is being powered by specialist blockchain community builders, Cub3, who will not only mint the NFTs, but can also hold them in individual wallets for those fans who have yet to have their own. After the shows, the NFTs will be tradable on Cub3’s bespoke platform should fans desire."

This follows their "ground-breaking" NFT project, which saw a "limited-edition collection of works that had been created by their collaborative AI partner, Huxley, and connected them on the blockchain to living trees in a newly planted micro-forest in New Zealand."

The band's future-leaning 15th studio album, 'FUTURE PAST', was released to critical acclaim in October last year, and featured Blur’s Graham Coxon, Mike Garson, CHAI, Mark Ronson, Ivorian Doll and Tove Lo.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday (22.04.22).

Members of Duran Duran’s VIP Community will have access to a pre-sale for the show on Wednesday, April 20th at 9am BST. Visit www.duranduranmusic.com for details. The pre-sale for 02 begins at 10am BST on April 20th, and the Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Thursday April 21st at 10am BST.