Jessica Simpson focused on 'small goals' to achieve 100-pound weight loss

Jessica Simpson concentrated on setting "small goals" to shed over 100 pounds (45 kilograms).

During an appearance on The Real on Monday, the singer/entrepreneur was asked about a photo she recently posted to Instagram in which she flaunted her figure in a bikini.

In response, Jessica explained that she was inspired to upload the snap as she wanted to celebrate all of her "determined patience" and hard work over the past three years.

"I believe in setting small goals for yourself because in my life and how I've done it, there's easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it's impossible," she said. "So, the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal."

Jessica went on to insist "being in a bikini was never my main goal".

And she noted that her body has changed significantly throughout each of her pregnancies. The star shares Maxwell, nine, Ace, eight, and three-year-old Birdie with husband Eric Johnson.

"I celebrate pregnancy, but this last pregnancy was really hard for me," the 41-year-old continued. "I don't know if it was because I was older, hormones and all kinds of stuff, but wow, Birdie gave me a brutal stretch."