Camila Cabello has 'no hard feelings' about leaving Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello has no desire to perform with a band again.

As part of the Carpool Karaoke segment that aired on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night, host James asked the singer whether she missed being part of the girl group Fifth Harmony alongside Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui.

"Honestly, no," she replied. "But there's no hard feelings for me about it. We were so young, I'm such a different person than that time. There were some really fun times too."

Fifth Harmony was formed as part of the singing competition series The X Factor in 2012, though Camila left to pursue a solo career in December 2016.

However, the star noted that she does miss the camaraderie while on the press circuit.

"I do miss being in a band in the sense that when I am doing promo or whatever, I want to have other people next to me to banter off of. But I don't miss splitting creative decisions five ways," the 25-year-old added.

During the sketch, Camila and James also performed her tracks Havana, Don't Go Yet, and Bam Bam, as well as an energetic cover of Mr Brightside by The Killers.