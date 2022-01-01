Camila Cabello confesses Harry Styles was reason she auditioned for The X Factor

Camila Cabello has confessed Harry Styles inspired her to audition for The X Factor.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer hitmaker tried out for the singing competition show in 2012, and eventually became part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which finished in third place.

As part of the Carpool Karaoke segment that aired on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night, Camila revealed that she only auditioned for the series because she wanted to "marry" Harry, who rose to fame on the British version of The X Factor in 2010.

"This is really embarrassing and I can only say this because obviously that was like 10 years ago but I literally was like, 'I'm auditioning for The X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles.' I really believed that at the time," she smiled.

Camila went on to note that she didn't have expectations of actually marrying Harry, but admitted that she felt they would probably "fall in love".

And while the Havana singer originally auditioned as a solo act, she was excited to form Fifth Harmony alongside Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, as Harry's group One Direction was founded in similar circumstances.

"I felt great, I was a One Direction fan," she added.