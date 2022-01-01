NEWS Rapper Stefflon Don and Jack Joseph collaborate to tackle piracy Newsdesk Share with :





Anti-piracy campaign backed by record labels association the BPI and Motion Picture Association (MPA) enlists UK rap star Stefflon Don and TikTok sensation Jack Joseph.



UK rap star Stefflon Don and TikTok comedian Jack Joseph feature in a new behaviour change campaign which aims to educate 16-24-year-olds on the risk of cybercrime when using illegal streaming sites.



As well as protecting users’ personal data, the campaign aims backed by record labels association the BPI and Motion Picture Association (MPA) to support the creative industry by encouraging young people to get their favourite films, TV shows, music, games, and eBooks from genuine sites.



Jack Joseph is cast as a fictitious character, ‘Pirate Rick’, a frequent user of illegal streaming sites.



In the first of a series of two ads, ‘Rick’ and his friends are enjoying a takeaway after a fancy-dress party, his friends recognisably dressed as Eminem, Cardi B, Post Malone and Squid Games. One by one they receive texts that indicate Jack has been a victim of a phishing scam as a result of using illegal streaming sites.



This conversation happens in front of British rapper, Stefflon Don, who overhears the interaction and, as a creator, reminds Jack that getting entertainment from illegitimate sites puts users’ data at risk.



The campaign from Get It Right From a Genuine Site aims to encourage fans to support all those in the creative industries, from the runner to the superstar and everyone in between, that produce the content they love by getting it from safe and genuine sites.



And the industry needs protecting, supporting around 2.8 million UK jobs every year as well as contributing roughly £18 billion in exports all over the world.



Equally, fans need protecting too. With many illegitimate sites requiring a login and research showing that 65%* of people use the same password for multiple sites, cybercriminals are able to extract confidential data and sell it to third parties, putting users at risk of identity theft and scams.

This new campaign featuring Jack Joseph and Stefflon Don builds on previous Get It Right consumer education initiatives including campaigns with Amelia Gething, Munya Chawawa, Krept & Konan, and YouTuber Sharky.



Ongoing Creative Content UK (CCUK) Piracy Tracker research** has found previous campaigns have shifted attitudes on the social acceptability of piracy – decreasing by 22% since previous research in 2019***.



And with less acceptability, it has driven action. More than half (59%) of 16-24-year-olds that saw previous campaigns looked for official sources, and a further 47% indicated that they would now not consume content from illegal sites, rising to more than half (51%) of those aged 22-24.



The campaign shows a change in direction from previous campaigns, which through lockdowns focussed on supporting the creators that were getting people through the tough times of lockdown.



Support for creators remains important, but research amongst 16–24-year-olds suggested that harder hitting messages around personal consequences were likely to be most impactful****.



Stefflon Don, rapper, commented: “It’s a really important time for people to get their music, TV, film and games from genuine sites.



“Both creators and fans lose out as a result of people using dodgy sites. I’ve been lucky to create a career producing the music I love. But it’s not just the well-known artists that are impacted - it’s everyone behind the scenes like studio assistants, sound engineers and costume designers.



“And for fans - not only might it mean people can’t continue to make what you enjoy, but it can put your data or tech at risk. And all for streams that can often be unreliable anyway.”



Jack Joseph, TikToker, added: “I don't think many people consider the impact that using dodgy sites can have.



“People I know have had viruses damage their computer from using illegal sites, but it can be more serious than that too, putting personal data at risk. I hope this campaign gives people a laugh, but also makes people more aware of the danger.



“I create content for my own TikTok channel but know how hard people in TV, film, music and games work to create the entertainment we enjoy on other legitimate sites. Whether it’s a box set, new film or album release - our spare time would be boring if the people that make it happen couldn't continue to do so.”

James Gardiner, Marketing & Programme lead for Creative Content UK (CCUK), who back the Get It Right campaign, added:

“We’re thrilled to be working with Stefflon Don and Jack Joseph - both examples of brilliant UK creators.



“We have observed from our own commissioned research data prior to this campaign, that while many 16-24s were aware that illegal streaming sites might damage technology and personal devices, they were not aware of the more serious risks, such as to personal data and this tested to be one of the strongest messaging deterrents we’ve reviewed.



“Illegal sites are damaging to not only the fan experience, but also those who work in our world leading creative industry in the UK. The industry is full of talented individuals that have navigated many challenges over the past few years to keep us entertained.



“And with these industries playing a vital role in the UK economy, providing millions of jobs and livelihoods, it’s never been more important to support them.”



The campaign will be used in paid social across Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok, as well as display, and on talent channels.



Visit www.getitrightfromagenuinesite.org for a full list of genuine sites.