The Charlatans, Tim Burgess and Tim Peaks join the Signals Festival lineup

The Charlatans, Tim Burgess and Tim Peaks will feature at Signals Festival.
The family friendly Derwent Valley festival - where tickets begin at £55 - will see an array of musical acts take the stage on 11 June at the “unique” event - which is three years in the making - celebrating the best of the Nottingham, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire music scene.
Gareth Murfin and Anthony Clements, the Crich Tramway Village festival's directors said: "We've been planning this for three years now and the result is something really unique that we're proud of. Where else can you get a vintage tram ride across the Festival site?! Now we just can't wait for everyone to come and enjoy what we've been planning.
“We fell in love with this charming venue as soon as we saw it, so to be able to programme some of our favourite established artists, alongside some incredible emerging talent that we've unearthed locally in the regions, is something very special for us.
“Expect a beautiful and relaxed setting, where you can take time to explore the Victorian village, before hopping on a tram up to the music stages."
Tim Peaks - along with taking to the stage - will do a in-person edition of his ‘Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties’, while The Charlatans will be using their appearance to celebrate 25 years of their classic album ‘Tellin Stories’, and Tim Burgess wil be doing a solo set.
The trio will join a line up that already includes acts such as The Cribs, This is the Kit, Liz Lawrence, Peaness, Fiona Bevan, Cucamaras, Crich Brass, Deja Vega, Riding the Low, Claire Welles, Dirty Laces, The Red Stains, Dean McMullen, Young Decades, The Rosadocs, Catmilk, Shadows Of A Silhouette, King Blonde, Ami Sharpe, Melonade, ALT BLK ERA, Estella, Isaac Neilson, Fellow Braves and Matt Whitecross.
First Release tickets are £55
