Megan Thee Stallion releasing Coachella track soon - report

Megan Thee Stallion may release the diss track she debuted at Coachella soon.

A music insider told Page Six that fans would not have to wait long for the female empowerment anthem Megan performed at the California music festival over the weekend to drop on music streaming platforms.

Titled You's a B**ch, the track features lyrics such as: "Ladies, love yourself 'cause this s**t could get ugly", and samples Freek'n You by Jodeci and Wu-Tang.

"I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping," the rapper wrote on Twitter before her performance. "I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it."

The Hot Girl Summer star dedicated the song "to whom it may the f**k concern" and described it as "very motherf**king personal" during her Coachella set.

Afterwards, she captioned an Instagram post, "I see y'all saying y'all want it ... maybe I should just gone headdd release this (sic)."

Many fans have speculated that the song refers to Tory Lanez, who faces felony charges for allegedly shooting Megan and wounding her in the foot in 2020. Lanez pleaded not guilty to the charges and a trial has been set for September this year.