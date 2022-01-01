Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent pay tribute to DJ Kay Slay

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent have led tributes to the late DJ Kay Slay.

The DJ and record executive, real name Keith Grayson, died at the age of 55 on Sunday following complications related to Covid-19.

"Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay," his family said in a statement. "A dominant figure in hip-hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations."

Following the sad news, Snoop took to Instagram to remember the hip-hop pioneer.

"Thank. U. @djkayslay for being u god bless ya soul. Say hi to my mama (sic)," he wrote.

In addition, 50 Cent posted, "Rest In Peace K slay God bless you," while Fat Joe added: "I was praying hard for you i knew you'd make it i check almost everyday i had soooooo many stories to tell you since you been at the hospital. My brothers we lost a General today a Pilar of our community we will hold this man in the highest regards for he is an iconn when it comes to this culture (sic)."

Ice-T wrote on Twitter that "this truly hurts" in response to DJ Kay Slay's passing, while LL Cool J simply posted, "Such a real one. So solid. Rest in power King. I'm gonna miss you B."