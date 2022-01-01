Cardi B reflects on 'great relationship' with Offset's children

Cardi B has opened up about the "great relationship" she has with Offset's children.

The couple appears on the cover of the May/June 2022 issue of Essence magazine, along with their family.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almánzar, and Offset share daughter Kulture and baby son Wave, while the Migos star is also dad to Jordan, Kalea, and Kody from previous relationships.

In the accompanying interview, the stars reflected on their experience of raising a blended family.

"After we got married, that's when I met his kids. I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope we always have a great relationship," explained Cardi, while Offset, 30, added: "It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids. It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."

The photoshoot marks the first time the entire family has been pictured together, and the debut appearance of their new son, Wave, in print.

Cardi also opened up about how Offset, also known as Kiari Cephus, has supported her since welcoming Wave last September.

"When I had my baby, I felt like things were going to be alright, because I know the type of man that he is with his kids. It's hard for me to explain, but I see how much he loves his kids and how passionate he is about his kids, and I love that," the 29-year-old added.

The latest issue of Essence hits newsstands on 26 April.