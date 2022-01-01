Liam Gallagher hints at making a new album of love songs

Liam Gallagher could make an "album of love songs".

The former Oasis frontman teased that while there are a couple of ballads that made their way onto his hotly-awaited third solo album, 'C’Mon You Know', it ended up being a "mad" rock 'n' roll record overall.

However, the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker still has some "more chilled" tunes in the vein of Simon and Garfunkel leftover - which could go towards an album full of love songs.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's WIRED column, Liam said: “During the pandemic everyone was having a moment about how beautiful the world is and what we’ve done to it and, ‘Is this the end?’

“Everyone was going through these mad things and I thought if we do get a chance to do a record maybe everyone will be coming back with these rocking records and saying how much they hate the Government and all this nonsense.

“And so I thought that maybe we would come at it from a different angle, maybe we’ll do an album full of love songs, something a bit more chilled like Simon and Garfunkel kind of thing.”

The 49-year-old rocker added: “There were a couple of songs like that on the go but then it went back to the mad stuff, the rock ’n roll stuff.

“Then it went back to the love, kind of chilled stuff and then we ended up with 'C’Mon You Know'.

“I reckon there’s half a record left which is a more chilled record.”

'C’Mon You Know' is released on May 27.

So far, the album's title track and 'Everything's Electric' have been released.

The latter blistering rock tune was co-written by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who also plays the drums on the track.