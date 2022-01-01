Big Sean claims Harry Styles was paid 'way more' than him for Coachella gig

Big Sean has alleged Harry Styles was paid "way more" than him to perform at Coachella.

According to editors at TMZ, the Bounce Back rapper attracted a similar crowd size to the British star - who served as a headliner - at the festival's opening night on Friday.

On Saturday, Sean shared a screenshot of the article on his Instagram Stories and added: "Except he got paid way, way, way, way more than me (laughing emoji)."

The post has since been deleted.

Officials for Coachella have not yet commented on the report.

Big Sean, real name Sean Anderson, is due to take the stage at the festival in Indio, California again on 22 April.