Fashion influencer apologises for 'reckless' rumour about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Louis Pisano has apologised for perpetuating a "reckless" rumour about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Late last week, the fashion influencer posted unsubstantiated gossip alleging the pregnant Umbrella hitmaker and the rapper had called it quits amid a cheating scandal involving designer Amina Muaddi.

On Friday, Louis issued a statement in which he conveyed his regret over making the "dumb decision" to post the rumours online.

"Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received. I'm not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it (sic)," he wrote. "So I'd like to formally apologise to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets. I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused."

Louis also announced he would be taking a break from Twitter as a result.

In addition, Amina took to Instagram to vehemently reject the allegations.

"I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits," she added.

Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky has commented on the rumours.