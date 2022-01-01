Jaden Smith sets sights on becoming 'psychedelic world leader'

Jaden Smith is on a mission to become a "world leader" in the realm of psychedelic drugs.

In an interview for Complex Canada to promote the Trippy Summer 2022 collection for his MSFTSrep brand, the rapper/actor candidly discussed how his use of the illegal substances had impacted his life.

"It's been a series of trips that have really helped me to realise that I need to go out in the world and really push this movement and that I need to be a psychedelic world leader," he told the publication. "You know, that's how I feel - I really need to not just cross the bridge myself and see something amazing and not tell anybody. I really want to let people know that, hey, there (are) other things inside of us that can help us in so many different ways in talking about mental health."

Jaden went on to explain that he is fascinated by the topic of psychedelic therapy, and is looking forward to a "mystical future".

In addition, the star insisted there is still so much to learn about "smart" mushrooms.

"So I just feel like in general, mushroom power is something that we need to cultivate for the future of humanity. And not just with psychedelics," the 23-year-old added.