G-Eazy's Angel tribute to late mother

G-Eazy has paid tribute to his late mother, with new single 'Angel'.

Suzanne Olmsted died in November and to mark her first birthday since her passing, her son - whose real name is Gerald Gillum - released the touching track.

He explained in a statement: "Grief can be a difficult thing to navigate. It’s definitely not a linear process and it comes at you in waves. There will never be enough words to describe the feeling of losing your best friend, or the desire to see them again. In a literal sense, I tried to capture that feeling of longing in the lyrics of the song. But ‘Angel’ is so much more than a song or a tribute.

"My mom was more than just my mom, she was everyone’s mom. She was everyone’s teacher. She was everyone’s inspiration. Nothing made her happier than loving people and sharing her creativity with the world. Her energy continues to live on through me, through those she connected with, and through those she inspired."

The 32-year-old rapper also shared the news of the single on his Instagram page, writing: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA. ANGEL OUT NOW EVERYWHERE."

Following Suzanne's death last year, G-Eazy shared his grief with an emotional message on Instagram.

He wrote: "I love you so much. The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom.

"The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt. The pain is enormous. But I know you’re out of yours and that brings me peace. I love you so much.

"The power of your plight to survive and protect us against all odds will forever be awe-inspiring. You were the definition of super-human… the context of which I gained gradually throughout my life. What you went through, the pain you endured, and the impossible adversity you faced will stay with me forever, deeply engrained in the fibers of my identity and being. You will always be my biggest inspiration. I love you so much."