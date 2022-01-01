NEWS Harry Styles’ As It Was scores second week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles scores a second week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with As It Was.



The lead track from the forthcoming Harry’s House holds off stiff competition from Jack Harlow, claiming 70,000 chart sales and once again earning the most-streamed song of the week in the UK with 7.6 million plays.



This week’s highest new entry goes to Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow, whose First Class debuts at Number 2, becoming his first solo UK Top 10 hit and highest-ever charting single in the UK. The viral track is built around a sample of Fergie’s 2007 hit Glamorous.



Cat Burns continues to hit new heights with breakthrough track Go entering the Top 5 for the first time (5), while Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran also achieve a new peak with Bam Bam (9) following the release of Camila’s third solo album Familia.



Outside the Top 10, David Guetta, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill debut at Number 20 with their collaboration Crazy What Love Can Do. The dance bop is David’s 44th, Ella’s eighth and Becky’s 15th Top 40 entry respectively.



Charlie Puth is also on the rise again with TikTok anthem Light Switch jumping four to a new peak of Number 26, while our final new entry of the week comes courtesy of Digga D, who enters at Number 35 with Hold It Down, the Ladbroke Grove rapper’s 12th Top 40 hit.



