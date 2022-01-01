DaBaby shoots intruder in the leg on North Carolina estate

DaBaby reportedly shot an intruder in the leg after he trespassed on his North Carolina property on Wednesday.



The 30-year-old rapper, real name Jonathan Kirk, was at home at his compound in Troutman when the man trespassed onto the estate on Wednesday evening.



Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the hip-hop star exchanged words with the intruder before shooting him in the leg. He reportedly called 911 and was cooperative with police officers on the scene.



According to the emergency call, obtained by local news station WCNC, an unidentified man told the dispatcher, "I shot him in the leg... He's trespassing on my property... I don't know what he's here for. What he's here to take, what he's here to do... He's neutralised until you guys get here."



Officers arrived around 8 pm on Wednesday and found a 26-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the Troutman Police Department said in a statement, reports CNN. The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility to treat the injury.



Local reports suggest the intruder climbed a fence and was shot on the football field of the property. Police chief Josh Watson confirmed to CNN that the incident occurred on the grounds of the estate.



"I can confirm the shooting did not occur inside the residence and that Mr. Kirk was on the property," Watson wrote in an email.



The police department has yet to release the name of the shooter or the victim.



No arrests or charges have been made so far in the case.