Cardi B and Offset finally reveal seven-month-old son's name

Cardi B and Offset finally revealed the name of their seven-month-old son on Thursday.



The I Like It rapper took to Instagram to share the first photos of their second child, a sibling to their three-year-old daughter Kulture, showing him wearing a baby blue puffer jacket, white sneakers, and a diamond pendant.



Cardi herself only captioned her photos with a wave emoji, but the Migos star confirmed the child's name in a separate post, simply writing, "WAVE SET CEPHUS".



The couple welcomed Wave into the world in September 2021, but fans had not seen pictures of the baby until Thursday.



They released the snaps of Wave shortly before their May/June 2022 cover of Essence magazine was unveiled. The cover features Cardi and Offset with their "blended family"; their two children as well as his three older children from previous relationships: Jordan, 12, Kody, seven, and Kalea, also seven.



In the interview, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker explained that they held off sharing pictures of Wave online because of their earlier experience with "Internet bullies" on Kulture's Instagram page, which has since been made private.



"We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture - terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through. So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us," Cardi stated. "We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset."



Speaking about his blended family, Offset gushed, "It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife whos open and treats them as if they're her kids. It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."



Cardi and Offset have been married since 2017.