Busted want to collab with Bring Me the Horizon

Busted wanted to collaborate with Bring Me the Horizon.

The BRIT Award-winning band - which comprises Matt Willis, James Bourne and Charlie Simpson - shot to fame in the early 2000s with hits like 'What I Go to School For' and 'Year 3000' and now lead guitarist Charlie has revealed that he is keen for his band to team up with the 'Throne' rockers.

He said: "So I spoke to Jordan [Fish, percussionist] two weeks ago because we want to do a project together. We became buddies after doing Warped tour together years ago."

The 'Crashed the Wedding' hitmaker went on to explain that the pair have spoken about a possible collaboration and are just trying to come up with ideas and jokingly suggested a cover of their school boy anthem with superstar Ed Sheeran.

Charlie told NME: "Jordan said to me 'Those Busted songs are f****** bangers man!' So we’re trying to think of something we can do together, and I’m trying to think of something I can get him on. Which would be awesome! Can you imagine a remake of 'What I Go to School For'?! We’d only be missing Ed Sheeran!"

It comes just days after Bring Me the Horizon - which, along with Jordan, is made up of Oliver Sykes, Matt Kean, Lee Malia and Matt Nicholls - teamed up with 'Strangers' singer Sigrid for their latest single ' Bad Life.'

Alongside a TikTok teaser video of the band and Sigrid singing the chorus, BMTH tweeted: ".@thisissigridx bmth

bad life.

oUT 21sT aPrIL. pRe-SaVE n0W.

https://BMTH.lnk.to/BadLifeTW"(sic)