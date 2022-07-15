Lizzo announces new album

Lizzo has announced a new album.

The 33-year-old pop star - who achieved global stardom with her third studio album and major label debut 'Cuz I Love You' back in 2019 - is set to release her fourth record 'Special' later this year.

Alongside an in image of the black-and-white album cover, Lizzo wrote on Instagram: "SPECIAL. THE ALBUM. JULY 15."

The Grammy Award-winning star made the announcement just hours after releasing the music video for lead single and brand new song 'About Damn Time', and claimed that both the new song and album could "lead to so many conversations" in a post-pandemic world as she proclaimed that she had made the "song of the summer."

She said: "[My music] can lead to so many conversations. It's about damn time I feel better, it's about damn time we get out this pandemic. There's so many things. It's about damn time we popped the champagne. It's about damn time the tequila got here. I made the song of the summer with 'About Damn Time'. I'm in my bag, and my bag is music. I'm good at music. It's what I do."

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker - whose real name is Melissa Jefferson - went on to explain that her new era of music is going "speak for itself" and that in writing it she wanted to turn her "fear into love."

Speaking to Zane Lowe on 'New Music Daily' on Apple Music 1, she said: "I think that the music really is going to speak for itself. I'm writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that's been running rampant in this world, energetically into love. That's the point. I had a lot of fear, and I had to do the work on myself, and this music is some of that work in turning that fear into love."

