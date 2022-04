NEWS Ed Sheeran a triple winner at Global Awards crowns 2022 Newsdesk Share with :





The winners of The Global Awards 2022 were revealed, with Ed Sheeran picking up THREE awards.



Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations; Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance and Gold, as well as Global Player, to honour the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment. Global today revealed the 2022 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans.



With his fourth solo album, ‘=’, released in 2021 to critical acclaim, Ed Sheeran won big at The Global Awards 2022, being named Best Male and Best British Artist, with ‘Bad Habits’ revealed as the Most Played Song across Global’s radio stations in 2021.



Also celebrating wins are Anne-Marie, who was named Best Female, Dave who was awarded Best Hip Hop or R&B and Sam Fender who won Best Indie. Coldplay were honoured with the Best Group prize.



Mimi Webb was named Rising Star, following in the footsteps of previous winners Joel Corry, Mabel, Aitch and Halsey, in recognition of her breakthrough success.



John Williams was awarded Best Classical Artist while Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s chart-topping My Therapist Ghosted Me was named Best Podcast.



American artist Lil Nas X, whose debut album, ‘Montero’, arrived last September and who recently teased new music on Twitter, was given a special award for creativity.



Justin Bieber was named Best Pop, Elton John was celebrated in the Mass Appeal category, and Diplo was crowned Best Dance Act.



Commenting on his triple Global Award win, Ed Sheeran said: “Thank you so much for my Best Male Award, this is really cool, thank you Global for all the support, thank you Ashley it’s been a long journey and thank you from day one for being so supportive. And then also Best British Act, I’m very honoured to be part of the British music industry, it’s a very incredible landscape to be part of at the moment, and it has been for the last ten years, but it's very, very exciting at the moment. Lots of new and up and coming acts that are very exciting as well. And Most Played for ‘Bad Habits’, thanks to my radio team, and Global for smashing it and to the listeners at home who haven’t complained about it yet!”



THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2022 WINNERS



MOST PLAYED SONG 2021

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits



BEST GROUP

Coldplay



BEST FEMALE

Anne-Marie



BEST MALE

Ed Sheeran



BEST BRITISH ACT

Ed Sheeran



RISING STAR

Mimi Webb



BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

John Williams



MASS APPEAL

Elton John



BEST PODCAST

My Therapist Ghosted Me



BEST HIP HOP OR R&B

Dave



BEST INDIE ACT

Sam Fender



BEST POP ACT

Justin Bieber



BEST DANCE ACT

Diplo



SPECIAL AWARD

Lil Nas X – For Creativity