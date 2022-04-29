Arcade Fire to open KOKO on April 29th

122 years after it originally opened and after three years of restoration and redevelopment, KOKO will open its doors once again on April 29th 2022 with a momentous headline show from one of the world’s biggest bands, Arcade Fire, following an extensive £70m restoration and redevelopment, which will see it transformed from the historic Victorian theatre into a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art live music venue and broadcasting house.
Widely acknowledged as one of the best live acts in the world, Arcade Fire last played London in 2018 and the KOKO show will celebrate the release of their sixth studio album ‘WE’, out 6th May. The band’s live return also marks a special moment in London’s music history as they play the reopening night of the iconic London music theatre after three years of restoration and the global pandemic. Tickets will be available on 21st April 2022 above. Pre-sale access to tickets is available with pre-orders of WE on any format from the official Arcade Fire UK store.
The release of ‘WE’ is preceded by first single ‘The Lightning I, II’ and an already fabled run of surprise shows at New York’s legendary Bowery Ballroom last month. Produced by Nigel Godrich, Win & Régine, and recorded in multiple locales including New Orleans, El Paso and Mount Desert Island, ‘WE’ paradoxically distils the longest the band have ever spent writing into a concise 40 minute epic – one as much about the forces that threaten to pull us away from the people we love, as it is inspired by the urgent need to overcome them.
In keeping with KOKO’s historic, deep and diverse music legacy, the opening weekend features quality curation across a variety of genres. Saturday night sees Ibiza deep house techno icon Luciano, take over for an extended set, whilst the UK breakout rap star Central Cee set to dominate the new future plays two shows in one day on Sunday 1st May, at 4pm and 8pm.
Also newly confirmed for KOKO’s forthcoming season of live shows are: Chase & Status, Flume, Gabriels, King Promise, Patrice Rushen, PC Music, Lets Eat Grandma, Dylan, Moses Sumney, among others (all listed below).
They join the previously announced Jorja Smith, Lianne La Havas, Honey Dijon, Todd Terje, Mulatu Astatke, Ethiopia’s legendary jazz icon, amongst others.
29 April Arcade Fire
30 April KOKO Electronic: Luciano
1st May Central Cee
9 May Lianne La Havas - SOLD OUT
10 May Lianne La Havas - SOLD OUT
11 May Lianne La Havas - SOLD OUT
6 May Parra for Cuva
6 May KOKO Electronic: 2ManyDJs, Breakbot & Irfane
7 May KOKO Electronic: Jayda G, Jamie 3:26, Jaguar, Ruby Savage
8 May Portico Quartet
12 May Chase & Status
13 May Peter Doherty
13 May KOKO Electronic: Special Guest TBA, Optimo, India Jordan, Ceri
14 May Worldwide Awards
15 May Mulatu Astatke
18 May Zak Abel
19 May Honey Dijon
20 May DJ Seinfeld - SOLD OUT
20 May KOKO Electronic: Eats Everything, Very Special Guest, Ewan McVicor, Syreeta
21 May KOKO Electronic: 10 Year Of Hot Since 82 - Hot Since 82 Originals Only Set
22 May Vance Joy - SOLD OUT
23 May Kim Gordon
25 May KNUCKS - SOLD OUT
26 May Jorja Smith and FAMM - SOLD OUT
27 May Hania Rani
27 May KOKO Electronic: Steel City Showcase - Mall Grab, Kettama, Chloe Robinson
28 May KOKO Electronic: Kerri Chandler, CC:Disco!, Helena Star
29 May King Promise
31 May Amaarae
1 June Patrice Rushen
4 June KOKO Electronic: Skream (Open To Close)
5 June DJ Shadow
10 June KOKO Electronic: Very Special Guest, Batu, Crystalmess
14 June Remi Wolf
15 June PC Music
16 June Omar Apollo
17 June TEMS - SOLD OUT
21 June Gabriels
22 June TEMS - SOLD OUT
28 June Moses Sumney
2 July KOKO Electronic: Todd Terje, Young Marco, Lone (Live), Vale Budino
3 July The Beat
6 July Cory Henry
8 July Shkoon
11 July Flume
12 July Flume
20 July Yola
29 July KOKO Electronic: Moses Boyd DJ B2B DJ LAG, Novelist, Scratcha DVA (Amapiano Set), Charisse C
3 Aug DIIV
30 Aug Tank and the Bangas
21 Sept Babeheaven
22 Sept Overmono
30 Sept Obongjayar
19 Oct Let’s Eat Grandma
20 Oct Cassia
3 Nov GoGo Penguin
7 Nov Dylan
11 Nov Stone Foundation
13 Nov Ibeyi
15 Nov Anais Mitchell
16 Nov Bob Moses
18 Nov The Selector