NEWS Arcade Fire to open KOKO on April 29th Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :





122 years after it originally opened and after three years of restoration and redevelopment, KOKO will open its doors once again on April 29th 2022 with a momentous headline show from one of the world’s biggest bands, Arcade Fire, following an extensive £70m restoration and redevelopment, which will see it transformed from the historic Victorian theatre into a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art live music venue and broadcasting house.



Widely acknowledged as one of the best live acts in the world, Arcade Fire last played London in 2018 and the KOKO show will celebrate the release of their sixth studio album ‘WE’, out 6th May. The band’s live return also marks a special moment in London’s music history as they play the reopening night of the iconic London music theatre after three years of restoration and the global pandemic. Tickets will be available on 21st April 2022 above. Pre-sale access to tickets is available with pre-orders of WE on any format from the official Arcade Fire UK store.



The release of ‘WE’ is preceded by first single ‘The Lightning I, II’ and an already fabled run of surprise shows at New York’s legendary Bowery Ballroom last month. Produced by Nigel Godrich, Win & Régine, and recorded in multiple locales including New Orleans, El Paso and Mount Desert Island, ‘WE’ paradoxically distils the longest the band have ever spent writing into a concise 40 minute epic – one as much about the forces that threaten to pull us away from the people we love, as it is inspired by the urgent need to overcome them.



In keeping with KOKO’s historic, deep and diverse music legacy, the opening weekend features quality curation across a variety of genres. Saturday night sees Ibiza deep house techno icon Luciano, take over for an extended set, whilst the UK breakout rap star Central Cee set to dominate the new future plays two shows in one day on Sunday 1st May, at 4pm and 8pm.



Also newly confirmed for KOKO’s forthcoming season of live shows are: Chase & Status, Flume, Gabriels, King Promise, Patrice Rushen, PC Music, Lets Eat Grandma, Dylan, Moses Sumney, among others (all listed below).



They join the previously announced Jorja Smith, Lianne La Havas, Honey Dijon, Todd Terje, Mulatu Astatke, Ethiopia’s legendary jazz icon, amongst others.



29 April Arcade Fire

30 April KOKO Electronic: Luciano

1st May Central Cee

9 May Lianne La Havas - SOLD OUT

10 May Lianne La Havas - SOLD OUT

11 May Lianne La Havas - SOLD OUT

6 May Parra for Cuva

6 May KOKO Electronic: 2ManyDJs, Breakbot & Irfane

7 May KOKO Electronic: Jayda G, Jamie 3:26, Jaguar, Ruby Savage

8 May Portico Quartet

12 May Chase & Status

13 May Peter Doherty

13 May KOKO Electronic: Special Guest TBA, Optimo, India Jordan, Ceri

14 May Worldwide Awards

15 May Mulatu Astatke

18 May Zak Abel

19 May Honey Dijon

20 May DJ Seinfeld - SOLD OUT

20 May KOKO Electronic: Eats Everything, Very Special Guest, Ewan McVicor, Syreeta

21 May KOKO Electronic: 10 Year Of Hot Since 82 - Hot Since 82 Originals Only Set

22 May Vance Joy - SOLD OUT

23 May Kim Gordon

25 May KNUCKS - SOLD OUT

26 May Jorja Smith and FAMM - SOLD OUT

27 May Hania Rani

27 May KOKO Electronic: Steel City Showcase - Mall Grab, Kettama, Chloe Robinson

28 May KOKO Electronic: Kerri Chandler, CC:Disco!, Helena Star

29 May King Promise

31 May Amaarae

1 June Patrice Rushen

4 June KOKO Electronic: Skream (Open To Close)

5 June DJ Shadow

10 June KOKO Electronic: Very Special Guest, Batu, Crystalmess

14 June Remi Wolf

15 June PC Music

16 June Omar Apollo

17 June TEMS - SOLD OUT

21 June Gabriels

22 June TEMS - SOLD OUT

28 June Moses Sumney

2 July KOKO Electronic: Todd Terje, Young Marco, Lone (Live), Vale Budino

3 July The Beat

6 July Cory Henry

8 July Shkoon

11 July Flume

12 July Flume

20 July Yola

29 July KOKO Electronic: Moses Boyd DJ B2B DJ LAG, Novelist, Scratcha DVA (Amapiano Set), Charisse C

3 Aug DIIV

30 Aug Tank and the Bangas

21 Sept Babeheaven

22 Sept Overmono

30 Sept Obongjayar

19 Oct Let’s Eat Grandma

20 Oct Cassia

3 Nov GoGo Penguin

7 Nov Dylan

11 Nov Stone Foundation

13 Nov Ibeyi

15 Nov Anais Mitchell

16 Nov Bob Moses

18 Nov The Selector