AJ Tracey to headline MLB Home Run Derby X at London Crystal Palace Park

AJ Tracey is to headline MLB Home Run Derby X at London Crystal Palace Park.



The 28-year-old rapper - whose real name is Ché Wolton Grant - will take to the stage at the global baseball tour when it stops at the London stadium on Saturday 09 July.



In a statement, he said: "London never sleeps, I love it. I’m from here, I grew up here, it’s like performing in my back garden. It’s exciting, multi-cultural, has energy, it’s busy and never quiet. My sets always bring the noise and I’m gassed to bring baseball culture to a new crowd. It’ll be clash of music, sports, big hits, mad catches. Big show this summer, Crystal Palace Park, it’s due to be lit. Home Run Derby X – we’re gonna turn up."



The 'Bringing it Back' hitmaker received critical acclaim for his chart-topping second album 'Flu Game' back in 2021 and the performance will follow on from his star turn during his main stage performance at the Reading and Leeds Festival last year.



The news comes just hours after the BRIT Award nominee teased that something big was planned with a rap video on Twitter.



Alongside the video, he tweeted: "should I let this one out? "(sic)



Home Run Derby X is an high-octane sporting event teams competing in Home Run Derby X represent four of Major League Baseball’s most historic Clubs; Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees and consist of MLB Legends, Superstars, Rookies and Wild Cards.



UK-based Wild Cards football freestyling sensation Liv Cooke and Spencer Owen - the founder of Hashtag United - will be taking part in the global tour this year.



For tickets and more information, visit https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/mlb-hrdx.