Doja Cat to cover Elvis Presley hit for new album

Doja Cat is to cover a classic Elvis Presley track for a new album.

The 26-year-old rapper is reportedly set to release a cover of iconic song 'Hound Dog' and join a host of other current stars as part of an album celebrating the late King of Rock n Roll's back catalogue to coincide with upcoming biopic 'Elvis.'

A source said: "It’s hugely controversial. Elvis fans are diehard and see any tampering as sacrilege, but Warner Bros wanted to bring his music to a new audience. He is one of the most successful musicians of all time, but this album will help introduce his music to a new generation of kids."

Other stars reportedly set to join the 'Woman' hitmaker on the soundtrack include Swae Lee, who one half of the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd and is known for having collaborated with Madonna on her 'Madame X' album.

The insider went on to explain that the aim behind the album - which is set to be released in summer 2022 - will help "bring Elvis's music to the masses again" in a similar vein to the hype around Freddie Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody.'

The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre Column: "The hope is that the record, along with the film, will help bring his music back to the masses again and kickstart a huge increase on streaming services — which is what happened with Queen music when the Freddie Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' came out."

'Elvis' is directed by Baz Luhrmann and stars Austin Butler as the late rock and roll icon - who died of a heart attack in 1977 aged 42 - as well as Academy Award winner Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The biopic - which was shot in Australia in 2020 - is set to premiere next month at the Cannes Film Festival before being released in cinemas on June 24.