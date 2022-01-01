George Ezra feared he wouldn’t have inspiration to write new album in lockdown.

The 28-year-old singer played a gig at the London Palladium on Tuesday (12/04.22) and admitted that prior to the pandemic he would rely on jotting down his experiences in a diary for inspiration struggled when his 2020 plans were cancelled due to COVID-19 because writing is his "whole schtick."

He said: "We played our last show of our last record in London at the Royal Albert Hall. After that I had this whole adventure booked – I’m sure we all did for 2020 – but we couldn’t do our plans. For me – writing – I was like ‘Oh shoot, that’s your whole schtick. That is what you do. Now you can’t do it."

However, the 'Paradise' hitmaker turned to old journals in order to pen hit comeback single 'Anyone For You' and is set to release 'Green Green Grass' ahead of new album 'Gold Rush Kid' in June this year.

Speaking live on stage at the London Palladium, he added: "So I started to flick through old journals to see if anything else came to mind."

Meanwhile, George - who is also set to take to the stage alongside James May and Anne-Marie for Hits Live Liverpool to the city's M S Bank Arena on May 20 - recently claimed has no desire to team up with his music peers for a record as he doesn't think his style of music is made for duets.

He said: “I don’t like collaborating. “I’ve got no interest in collaborating with other artists, full stop, I don’t want to. It’s not that I don’t like it when other people do it. Sometimes it’s great. I just don’t."