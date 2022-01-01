Ouch! Sir Elton John told Charlie Puth his music 'sucked'

Sir Elton John gave Charlie Puth a "wake-up call" when he told him his music "sucked".

The 'How Long' hitmaker has revealed he was out for a meal with the 75-year-old music legend when he told him the music he was making in 2019 "wasn’t good", and he's thankful to the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker for being so honest.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' this week, Charlie said: “The most important thing you can do, for all the songwriters watching this, when you write a song, it’s important to tell the truth. I wasn’t really doing that in 2019.

“The person who awoken my sense was none other than Elton John.”

The 30-year-old star - who released the album 'Voicenotes' in 2018 - admitted he was "in denial" at the time and wasn't being true to himself with his lyrics.

He explained: “I was going through a messy breakup, and I think that was also going alongside it. It was kind of a wake-up call. I was in denial a little bit.

“Then, the whole world shut down and I was able to sit with my new way of making music and just decided I would never put out a song again if it weren’t the truth.”

The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker previously revealed that - although he had never opened up about it at the time - he had gone through the "worst break up" of his life that year and had initially wanted to forget all about it before using it as inspiration for his music.

He said: "I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019. I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people."