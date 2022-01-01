New Elvis Presley compilation to see Doja Cat and more cover his greatest hits

A new Elvis Presley compilation will reportedly see the likes of Doja Cat and Swae Lee cover the King of Rock and Roll's greatest hits.



To coincide with the release of Baz Luhrmann's upcoming 'Elvis' biopic, a host of stars have put their spin on the late music legend's iconic songs in a bid to get a new generation into his music.



'Say So hitmaker Doja, 26, has recorded a version of 1956's 'Hound Dog', while fellow rapper Swae, 28, is also involved.



It's hoped the soundtrack will boost streaming figures for Elvis' back catalogue, just like the 2018 Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' did for the 'We Are The Champions' hitmakers.



However, "diehard" fans of the 'Jailhouse Rock' hitmaker might not be so thrilled by the project.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It’s hugely controversial. Elvis fans are diehard and see any tampering as sacrilege, but Warner Bros wanted to bring his music to a new audience. He is one of the most successful musicians of all time, but this album will help introduce his music to a new generation of kids.



“The hope is that the record, along with the film, will help bring his music back to the masses again and kickstart a huge increase on streaming services — which is what happened with Queen music when the Freddie Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' came out.”



A release date for the compilation is yet to be announced, though it's likely to come out around the same time as the biopic.



The film is due to be released in June in the US, while it will premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May.



Austin Butler is taking on the lead role of Elvis, while Tom Hanks plays his manager Colonel Tom Parker.



The flick "chronicles the life and career of singer and actor, from his early days as a child to becoming a rock and roll and movie star, as well as his complex relationship with his manager."



Meanwhile, Universal Music Publishing Group has just acquired the rights to the icon's discography.



The music publishing giant has teamed up with Authentic Brands Group in a deal to represent Elvis' catalogue.



Marc Cimino, Chief Operating Officer at UMPG, said in a statement: "Elvis Presley has had an unprecedented and lasting global impact on music and pop culture. Jody Gerson and I, along with UMPG’s teams around the world, couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with ABG in making sure that Elvis’ iconic legacy endures for generations to come."



The pop culture icon - who died of a heart attack, aged 42, in 1977 after struggling with addiction - sold more than 500 million records during his career.