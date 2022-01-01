J Balvin postpones U.S. tour following 'production challenges'

J Balvin has postponed his Jose tour as a result of "unforeseen production challenges".



The I Like It artist announced on Instagram on Tuesday that his upcoming trek in support of his fifth studio album, would not go ahead as planned.



Balvin assured fans his team were working on new dates for the tour, but did not confirm any plans.



"Throughout the past year, we have been working tirelessly to bring you an exciting and immersive Jose Tour USA experience where everyone feels welcome to the party," he began.



"Covid has caused some unforeseen production challenges, and I wouldn't be able to keep my promise of giving you the absolute best show possible. Because I believe you deserve that, I've made the difficult decision (sic) to reschedule the tour."



Balvin continued, "All the details are still being worked through with my incredible team, but we'll be getting you the new dates within the next few weeks and honouring your tickets."



The Prince of Reggaeton finished his post with a compliment to his fans.



"I'm continuously in awe of all your love and support and I can't wait to see you on the road where we will celebrate together and keep the good vibes rolling," he added.



The tour had been set to kick off in San Antonio, Texas on 19 April.