Lizzo named shapewear line in honour of late aunt

Lizzo paid tribute to her late aunt with the name of her new shapewear line.



The Truth Hurts artist recently unveiled the size-inclusive collection, called Yitty, and in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, she explained that the name was inspired by a nickname her relative once gave her.



"Auntie... I miss you so much today. Yitty just dropped and I know ur cracking jokes in heaven. Thank you for giving me the nickname Yitty," she wrote alongside a photo of herself, her aunt, and her mother.



While Lizzo didn't specifically name her aunt in the post, editors at Billboard speculated that she was referring to Carmen, whom she previously honoured on Mother's Day in 2020.



The star also shared how the Yitty nickname had evolved for her.



"It used to be the nickname that made (me) yell at my brother sister when they teased me... and now it's the nickname that makes me feel proud. It's (sic) the nickname that makes me feel connected to my family. And now... the world is connected to me, auntie!!!! You are still my favourite person, I'm doing my best impression of you right now to get me through this SNL rehearsal without crying," the 33-year-old continued, referring to her upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting duties. "I love you. Thank you. You got the world saying Yitty! You always been the trendsetter."