Madison Beer's Life Support tour comes to London

Madison Beer was joined by Leah Kate at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London as she continued the European leg of her 'Life Support' tour.



The concert on Tuesday (12.04.22) was in honour of her debut album, 'Life Support', and the 23-year-old singer will be performing throughout Europe until the end of this month, when she will finish her tour in Denmark.



Madison came onstage in an all-white ensemble featuring a short-sleeved corset dress, gloves, and a flared miniskirt. Her signature bow completed the look. Her two backup dancers brought her out in an LED box, which remained onstage throughout the majority of her set.



She greeted the packed arena by saying: "It's so great to be back home!"



The singer kicked off her performance with her hit 'Baby', and followed it up with 'Good in Goodbye' and 'Stay Numb and Carry On'.



The show featured stylistic screened projections that elevated Madison's performance as it was complete with a confetti cannon and three costume changes



Madison had complete artistic control of 'Life Support' and the debut album consists entirely of original songs and visuals she produced herself. The performance also featured previous hit singles 'Selfish' and 'Stained Glass'.







Madison Beer at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire Setlist:







Baby



Good in Goodbye



Stay Numb and Carry On



Emotional Bruises



Reckless



Homesick



Stained Glass



Default



Effortlessly



Selfish



Blue



Sour Times



Dear Society



BOYS***



Follow the White Rabbit



Everything Happens for a Reason