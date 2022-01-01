NEWS Frank Turner's 'A Wave Across A Bay' becomes 2022’s top vinyl single so far Newsdesk Share with :





Frank Turner’s A Wave Across The Bay is named the best-selling vinyl single of the year so far.



New Official Charts Company data reveals that Frank tops the chart with a handful of chart sales between him and his nearest competitor, Ghost’s Hunter’s Moon (2).



Reacting to the news, Frank Turner tells OfficialCharts.com:

“This is great news. I love vinyl, I’m very proud of the song. It’s a benefit single for the Tiny Changes charity, which was set up by the family of [Frightened Rabbit’s] Scott Hutchison in the wake of his death, so that’s what the song is about. Thanks very much.”



Following its special re-release for its 30th anniversary on a 7” limited edition vinyl, Shakespear’s Sister classic ballad Stay charts at Number 4 on the year-to-date Vinyl Singles Chart - it originally spent eight weeks at Number 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart in 1992.



Placebo’s Beautiful James, taken from their brand-new album Never Let Me Go also earns a place in the Top 10 (10).



Other acts featuring in the Top 20 include Wolf Alice, Yard Act, Sam Fender, Ozzy Osbourne & Lemmy, and Jessie Ware & Sampha.



1 A WAVE ACROSS A BAY FRANK TURNER POLYDOR

2 HUNTER'S MOON GHOST LOMA VISTA

3 DARK DAYS YARD ACT ZEN FC

4 STAY SHAKESPEARS SISTER LONDON MUSIC STREAM

5 APHELION ARAB STRAP ROCK ACTION

6 UNDER YOUR SKIN MYSTERINES FICTION

7 THE LAST MAN ON EARTH WOLF ALICE DIRTY HIT

8 TEXAS SUN KHRUANGBIN & LEON BRIDGES DEAD OCEANS

9 GHOST TOWN SPECIALS CHRYSALIS

10 BEAUTIFUL JAMES PLACEBO SO RECORDINGS



Search and buy tour tickets below right now.