Yard Act claim biggest vinyl album of 2022 so far with 'The Overload'

Yard Act claim the biggest vinyl album of 2022 so far with debut record The Overload. It tops the Official Charts Company’s end-of-quarter Official Vinyl Chart with ease, selling over 11,000 copies on wax since its initial release in February.



The Leeds lads earn something of a reprieve with this news - The Overload just lost out on topping the Official Albums Chart earlier this year, thanks to a hotly contested chart battle with Years & Years that went right down to the wire.



“It’s ace to have won music for at least one quarter of the year,” Yard Act tell OfficialCharts.com. “Clearly it has made some form of connection with enough people for this to happen, which is the most important thing.

We are incredibly grateful for that and will never forget that [...] to all our team and the whole crew at Island records for believing in us, working so hard and chucking loads of money at it, Thank you. NOW LET’S GO GET THIS BREAD!”



Not far behind in second place are 80s icons Tears For Fears with The Tipping Point, their first new album of original material in over 17 years, which also reached Number 2 on the Official Albums Chart.



Black Country New Road achieved their highest-ever UK chart placement with Ants From Up There earlier this year, and the experimental rock group bring home the third biggest vinyl album on today’s newly unveiled list.



Other chart-topping new releases also making the cut include The Wombats’ Fix Yourself, Not The World (5), Charli XCX’s first UK Number 1 LP Crash (6), Rex Orange County with Who Cares (7) and Don Broco’s Amazing Things (8).



Frank Tuner scored his first ever Number 1 record back in February with his ninth album FTHC (Frank Turner Hardcore) and now smashes all the way into the Top 10 of the year-to-date vinyl best sellers at Number 10, while Bastille land at Number 15 with Give Me The Future and Stereophonics’ Oochya! (16) also earn a Top 20 placing.



Further down, The Coral’s eponymous 2002 debut album is at 25 thanks to a new reissue, while Sea Girls land at Number 27 with new album Homesick.



Viola Beach’s self-titled posthumous debut album, which released – and subsequently debuted at Number 1 – in 2016, takes its place in the chart at Number 29 following a special rainbow vinyl pressing released in February.



British rock duo Placebo’s newly-released eighth studio album Never Let Me Go takes Number 32, The Divine Comedy’s best of album Charmed Life swoops in at 34, and Jamie T’s seminal 2007 debut Panic Prevention lands at Number 35 in the year-to-date chart thanks to a 15th anniversary reissue.



