Post Malone's new album to drop next month

Post Malone's new album, 'twelve carat toothache', is set to arrive next month.

The 'Sunflower' hitmaker's manager, Dre London, has taken to social media to tease that the follow-up to 2019's 'Hollywood's Bleeding' is due for release in May.

Sharing a video of himself partaking in a spot of tennis on Instagram, the music mogul wrote in the caption: "Results Or Excuses Choose Your Side! @postmalone album coming next month! What u want in life results or excuses!! #MondayMotivation. (sic)"

Dre previously claimed Post's record label delayed the release.

He insisted it was “done” and “ready" and that the only thing holding it back was record bosses.

Alongside two snaps with Post, he wrote on Instagram earlier this year: "Our sync energy always on a Insane level!! Album has been done!! We Ready!! But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’ Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! #DreVision #2022 It’s Time!!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old star recently insisted he isn't bothered about landing number ones anymore.

Post doesn’t want to “compromise” his music for the sake of trying to top the charts, admitting he isn't interested in extending the length of his upcoming album, even if it means it is more successful.

He said: “I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a number one - that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

The award-winning star believes it's not worth fighting against “your gut vibe on anything”.

The 'rockstar' hitmaker - real name Austin Post - said: “Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work. Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything."