Jimmy Page rejected offer to feature on Ozzy Osbourne's album

Jimmy Page has explained why he turned down featuring on Ozzy Osbourne's new album.

The Led Zeppelin legend has claimed he snubbed an appearance on one of the tracks on the Prince of Darkness' star-studded follow up to 2020's 'Ordinary Man' because he likes to record in the studio with the other artists and not just ring it in.

He told Classic Rock magazine: “I will never be one of those people who’ll record alone and send someone a file. I never went into music in the first place to do that – it was for playing together.”

The 78-year-old rocker also revealed that he has a number of other projects in the works, including a new solo LP, but he doesn't want to mislead people by giving away hints of his plans.

He said: “There’s various things I’m working towards.

“It’s not just one thing, it’s multiple things, and I don’t want to even give a hint, because if you do … you give a one-sentence sound bite, and then if it doesn’t materialise, it’s like: ‘Why didn’t you do a solo album?’

"So I don’t want to say what it is that I’ve got planned, because I don’t want to give people the chance to misinterpret it.”

The axe-slayer insisted: “I really can’t put on record what the new record is. I’ll leave it to your imagination. The thing is there are so many ways I could present myself right now. Actually, not right now. I’ll rephrase that: within a space of time!"

Ozzy has just completed the album, which features Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The 73-year-old musician wrote on Instagram: "I'm so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label @EpicRecords. I'll be sharing all the information about the album and its' upcoming release with you in the next weeks."