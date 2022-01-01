Jennifer Lopez was 'taken totally off guard' by Ben Affleck's bubble bath proposal

Jennifer Lopez was "taken totally off guard" when Ben Affleck proposed to her while she was having a bubble bath.



The music superstar confirmed that she was engaged to the Good Will Hunting actor once again on Friday, more than 18 years after they called off their previous engagement in January 2004.



Sharing details about the proposal in her On the JLo newsletter, Jennifer revealed to her fans that she cried when Affleck unexpectedly asked her to marry him while she was in the bath.



"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" she began the newsletter. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."



The 52-year-old confessed that she had tears "coming down (her) face" because she felt so happy and whole.



"It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined... just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other," she continued. "Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."



Referencing her green diamond engagement ring, the Jenny from the Block singer concluded her message by writing, "Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be."



The newsletter also featured a close-up photo of the sparkler and a snap of her and Ben on the beach, with her ring on full display.



Jennifer and Ben originally met on the set of Gigli in late 2001 and were engaged between November 2002 and January 2004.