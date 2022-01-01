Matt Goss eyes Adele collaboration

Matt Goss is eyeing a duet with fellow cockney Adele.

The Londoner - who shot to fame as a member of Bros alongside brother Luke Goss - has revealed he'd love to get into the studio with British artists.

While the 'Hello' hitmaker is at the top of his list for a collaboration, the 53-year-old singer would also love to work with grime artists.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's WIRED column, he said: “It’s time for another great duet with real depth between a man and a woman.

“I’d love to sing with Adele and I think we’d gel really well together. We’re both Londoners, which really appeals to me.”

He added: “Collaborations are extremely invigorating. While I’m back in London, the thought of making music with British artists is really exciting.

“There are some grime artists from London who I’d love to get in the studio with.”

Matt released his latest solo record, 'The Beautiful Unknown', last month, and he has colossal ambitions for this new chapter in his career, including competing with the likes of Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd.

He said recently: "I talk to people like yourself and then travel the world - to see Tokyo, Germany, France, Italy, Spain...and the conduit [for these shows] absolutely has to be new music. I want to compete with Ed Sheeran, I want to compete with The Weeknd, I want to compete with Robbie Williams ... everyone. I made this record knowing 100 per cent that we can do that."

Matt worked with songwriters to the stars on his follow-up to 2013's 'Life You Imagine' and was inspired by artists like 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker The Weeknd to create the contemporary sound.

He said: "The fact is that everyone on this record has won multiple Grammys - they've won BRITs. People like that don't get involved in your music unless they really feel strongly about it. I feel excited and I hope the industry sees what I'm doing. I want to be one of the main players. No one can say this isn't a contemporary record."