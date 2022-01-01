Amy Winehouse’s 2007 performance at Glastonbury is being released on vinyl.

The festival is marking the 15th anniversary of the late ‘Rehab’ hitmaker's set - who was described as a “Glastonbury-goer through and through” - on the Pyramid Stage by making it available for fans to buy as a limited-edition record on June 3 via Universal Music.

Emily Eavis, the Glastonbury’s co-organiser said: “Amy Winehouse was a Glastonbury-goer through and through. She either came and played or, when she wasn’t working, came and camped. She played in the blistering heat and the heavy rain, and there were so many magical moments to her performances.”

The record will feature songs by Amy - who died, aged 27, from alcohol poisoning in August 2011 - such as ‘You Know I’m No Good’, ‘Tears Dry on Their Own’ and ‘Valerie’.

Memorabilia from Amy's career has proved to be incredibly popular since her tragic death as in November, a Fender Stratocaster guitar she played on stage and in the video for 'Take the Box' went for £117,00 at auction. In addition, a Dolce and Gabbana dress the songstress wore during a performance a month before she passed away went under the hammer for more than £180,000, over 30 times the guide price.

Last month, Amy’s father Mitch claimed that the Grammy Museum - who put on an exhibition ‘Beyond Black’ marking her life and career - sent back some of her six Grammy “damaged” after they were put on display.

The 71-year-old addiction activist said: “We did the Grammy Museum. The Grammys came back damaged.

“Can you believe it? It’s unbelievable. Had they no sense of wrapping them up or anything?”