Harry Styles's As It Was breaks record for most weekly streams in 2022

Harry Styles's new hit As It Was has broken the record for the most weekly streams in 2022.

Editors at Billboard announced on Monday that not only had the track smashed the record for most streams in a single day, but it had surpassed the weekly chart figures as well.

As It Was debuted with over 43.8 million in one week, the best streaming week for a song so far this year.

Analysts at Luminate reported that the track has also garnered 27.2 million audience impressions in radio airplay and 10,300 downloads during the first week of April.

Harry is planning to re-release the single as the top track of his upcoming 13-song album, Harry's House. The record, which is set to be released on 20 May, marks his third solo studio effort and his first full-length music release since 2019's Fine Line.

The Adore You singer is set to headline Coachella on 15 and 22 April, and will start touring with a concert on 11 June in Glasgow, Scotland.