Rihanna took a while to let A$AP Rocky out of the 'friend zone'

Rihanna has admitted it took a while for A$AP Rocky to transition from her friend to her boyfriend.

The music superstar, who announced she was expecting her first child with the rapper in January, opened up about the beginnings of their relationship and falling pregnant in a new interview for Vogue magazine, in which eschewed traditional maternity clothes for high-fashion looks.

Rihanna explained that she had been friends with Rocky for years but they became serious amid the Covid-19 lockdown, during which they took a road trip from Los Angeles to New York in a big tour bus in the summer of 2020.

"People don't get out of the friend zone very easily with me. And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in," she said. "There's no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls**t, it's just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side."

The singer, who took Rocky to meet her family in Barbados that Christmas, admitted they weren't actively planning to have a baby when she fell pregnant.

"I wouldn't say planning. But certainly not planning against it," she stated. "I don't know when I ovulate or any of that type of s**t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn't waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor's office the next morning and our journey began.

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f**k says it has to be that way. I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 34-year-old shared that she hasn't slowed down her hectic schedule as she knows her life will be different "on the other side". She also joked that she might hire a party bus to be parked outside the hospital when she goes into labour so her nearest and dearest can be nearby.