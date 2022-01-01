Sugababes and McFly set for Glastonbury

Sugababes, McFly and Imelda May have been added to this year's Glastonbury lineup.

The performers set to play the Field Of Avalon stage at the Worthy Farm extravaganza this June have been unveiled.

A poster for the stage also revealed the likes of The Damned, The Hoosiers, Nick Mulvey, Orla Gartland and Ward Thomas are heading to the world-famous festival.

The new additions will join headliners Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish.

The Beatles legend is set to headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, June 25, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar on June 24 and June 26, while Diana Ross is set to play the Sunday afternoon tea time legends slot.

The first line-up announcement also featured the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Megan The Stallion, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Wolf Alice, Years and Years, Charli XCX, Crowded House, Celeste, Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, and Haim.

Glastonbury takes place in Somerset between June 22 and June 26.

McCartney recently admitted he is yet to plan his set yet.

While he's yet to decide the setlist, the 'Hey Jude' hitmaker teased there will be plenty of surprises.

Speaking last month, he said: “Yeah, to tell you the truth we don’t know exactly what we’re going to do yet, but we are definitely planning on having a few tricks up our sleeve…”

The 'Band On The Run' rocker also recalled performing on that very stage at Worthy Farm back in 2004, and described the view of the masses in the crowd as a "battle scene".

He added: “My best memory was that moment we walked out on stage, when we performed there in 2004. The sheer size of the crowd, and the banners and the flags that they all hold up which reminded me of the battle of Agincourt.

“The crowds at Glastonbury have always reminded me of a medieval battle scene – it looks very heraldic, and to see this iconic scene and particular Glastonbury ‘look’ was very exciting.”

Macca was due to perform in 2020, before the event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organiser Emily Eavis said: "When he finally confirmed, we were beyond [excited].

"For us, having Paul McCartney is obviously a dream, a huge moment in our history. It means the world getting Paul McCartney to Glastonbury."

McCartney will be 80 when he takes to the stage.