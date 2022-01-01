Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam members drop album as new supergroup

Members of Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam have formed a supergroup called 3rd Secret.

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron lead the lineup, with vocals from Krist's Giants In The Trees bandmate Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson.

Guitarist Jon ‘Bubba’ Dupree - who was in another metal supergroup called Hater with sticksman Matt - is also a member.

The outfit of Seattle's finest musicians released a surprise 11-track self-titled album mixed by Nirvana and Soundgarden studio wizard Jack Endino.

Several other musicians also contributed.

Currently, it's only available to stream on Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube.

Krist teased the project in a since-deleted tweet in February, in which he said he was “really busy trying to finish a record” and “in the middle of some hangups”.

Meanwhile, Krist previously mocked fans who slammed his Nirvana reunion with Dave Grohl and Pat Smear.

Th Grunge legends' bassist joined his former bandmates on stage during Foo Fighters' Seattle concert in 2018, and performed The Vaselines' 'Molly's Lips' - which the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' rockers covered a number of times - but fans claimed it wasn't a full reunion.

After reading comments suggesting that it needed late front man Kurt Cobain - who took his own life in 1994 - Krist took to social media to sarcastically address the backlash.

He tweeted: "We tried to get a hold of him for this gig -- as many times as we tried to contact Kurt, we couldn't get through. The phone just kept ringing ringing.

"Kurt does not have email. In fact I have never emailed him in my life and I have been online since 1993."

Krist had reunited with his friends before, including joining Foo Fighters on stage in Eugene, Oregon, the year before to perform their track 'Big Me'.

The surviving members of Nirvana have come together a number of other times over the years, including for their 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, where they were joined by a number of guest stars in Kurt's place.