Noah Cyrus announces debut album The Hardest Part

Noah Cyrus has announced her debut album, 'The Hardest Part'.

The 22-year-old singer - who is the younger sibling of 29-year-old pop icon Miley Cyrus - has shared the lead single from her first full-length release, 'I Burned LA Down', a tale of heartbreak, and a moving music video.

On what inspired the track, she said: "All this internal, emotional pain I was feeling was intertwined with the anxiety around this out-of-control fire and climate change in general. The song took shape around the idea that the only way my ex could comprehend the scale of my emotions was if I became this agent of chaos and set the entire city on fire.”

The full album is due for release on July 15.

It's set to follow April 2021's collaborative EP ‘People Don’t Change’ with P.J. Harding.

Noah has been open about her battle with depression and previously admitted she feared she would die young after she went through such a tough patch with her mental health.

She wrote on her Instagram account in 2020: "my first ep 'Good Cry' came out 2 years ago today. time flies. i've been through so much since then. putting this ep out and going on tour during one of the most depressive times in my life was so hard. every day felt like lifting 100lb weights just to get out of bed.

"the ache in my chest from the pain felt unbearable .. at 18 i didn't think i was going to be here for a 20th birthday soon to be 21. they felt 1000 years away. it seems impossible ... i was so sad. so hurt. and so scared. (sic)"

Noah thanked everyone for helping her through the tough times.

In the lengthy post, she added: "thank you to everyone that's been by my side during all of my progression and the times where it felt like i was regressing. every day is work when it comes to your mental health and personal battles. not every day is going to be hell and not every day is going to be perfect. i'm still figuring that out. thank you Cyrens for being patient...

"(I STILL AINT PUT OUT NC-17) thank you for understanding how growing up so publicly was hard on me.. thank you for your support and continuing to grow with me. these 2 years have had many ups and downs but my friends, family, and fans are what kept me (somewhat) sane lol. (sic)"