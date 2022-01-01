DJ Khaled honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

DJ Khaled received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The Higher artist was introduced by repeat collaborator Fat Joe, with the rapper gushing over his longtime friend in his speech.

"When I met him, he made me move out of New York to Miami," Joe said of the 46-year-old. "When I think of Khaled, I think of love. That's the only reason why you see the heavyweights here like you see them."

Joe also referenced Khaled's commitment to his wife Nicole Tuck and their two sons.

"In hip-hop, for a long time, we haven't really embraced fatherhood. Nobody has done it like Khaled. And music-wise, there's nobody with a greater ear," he continued.

The ceremony was attended by the likes of JAY-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and Teyana Taylor.

In his acceptance speech, Khaled gave himself a shoutout, saying, "There's only one Khaled, that's all I gotta say," before repeating his mantra: "We the best. It's not just me, it's we."

Diddy followed up by praising Khaled's work ethic.

"I remember that day when you told me, 'They don't believe me, Puff.' I was like, 'Khaled, what are you talking about? You're doing great... 'But they don't believe me.' I remember from that day, you worked all the way up," he gushed. "You're a pioneer; you're an icon and a brilliant businessman. But most importantly, you're a great friend to all of us here... Your energy and your work ethic is unmatched, we celebrate you for everything."