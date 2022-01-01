Kelsea Ballerini joins CMT Awards remotely after positive Covid-19 test result

Kelsea Ballerini still participated in the CMT Music Awards on Monday night despite self-isolating with Covid-19.



The country music star, who was due to co-host the ceremony with Marvel actor Anthony Mackie, announced hours before the show that she had contracted Covid-19 so could no longer appear in person. While she stayed home and isolated, Kelsea did not bow out of the show altogether.



First, Kelsea turned her driveway into a red carpet set-up, posting improvised press shots with her dog on Instagram.



She captioned her post: "Bossing up. glam by me. styled by this sick @michaelkors suit that @mollyddickson dropped off."



The singer also added a video, saying, "When you can't make it to the carpet so they bring the carpet to you, and it just happens to be in your driveway outside of your garage. Anything's possible, y'all."



Kane Brown filled in as a last-minute co-host with the Avengers star, but Kane and Anthony's bit was interrupted by an on-screen Kelsea appearance.



"Are you guys trying to get rid of me already?" she said on camera from her living room.



"They're letting you do this from home? In that case, we could have done this from your house," the actor replied, to which Kane added to Anthony, "You had me backstage with a clipboard for five hours?"



Kelsea also performed her new song Heartfirst from her backyard, standing beside yellow flowers and in front of a sheet backdrop that featured projected images.



She was nominated for Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year at the awards but did not win any of the prizes. Kane, who was the night's frontrunner, also came away empty-handed.



The big winners of the night were Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift and Cody Johnson.



The 2022 CMT Music Awards were held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.







The full list of winners is as follows:



Video of the Year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn't Love You



Female Video of the Year: Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy



Male Video of the Year: Cody Johnson – 'Til You Can't



Duo/Group Video of the Year: Maddie & Tae – Woman You Got



Breakthrough Video of the Year: Parker McCollum – To Be Loved by You



Collaborative Video of the Year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn't Love You



CMT Performance of the Year: George Strait - Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)



CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year: Cody Johnson – Dear Rodeo



Trending Comeback Song of the Year: Taylor Swift – Love Story (Taylor's Version)