Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus break silence on divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus decided it was "time to create our own paths" when she began divorce proceedings last week.

It was reported by TMZ on Monday that Tish had filed for divorce from Billy Ray, her husband of almost 30 years, in Tennessee last week. After the news went public, the estranged couple released a statement to People.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways - not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the statement reads.

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Tish cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, and revealed that the pair had not lived together in over two years.

This marks the third time they have initiated the divorce process, but the previous two filings were dropped.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker wed Tish in December 1993, with the couple sharing children Miley, 29, Braison, 27, and 22-year-old Noah. He also adopted Tish's children Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33.