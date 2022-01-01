Nicole Scherzinger 'working on solo music' after axed Pussycat Dolls tour

Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly working on new solo music.

The 43-year-old singer - whose second album 'Big Fat Lie' was released in 2014 - is said to be back in the studio after the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour was cancelled earlier this year.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she told fans at an intimate Los Angeles gig: "I've been doing some writing lately, working on this album."

Nicole reportedly played new song 'Never Going Back' at the show, which features the lyrics: "I've been underestimated, undermined, underrated. If you only knew what it takes every day just to defeat it.

"See, you don't know where I came from, you don't know what I'm made of, you don't know.

"If you ain't living my story, then you ain't living my glory... I ain't never going back. I've come to far for this, I fought too hard to miss."

Back in January, Scherzy revealed the 'Don't Cha' hitmaker's comeback shows had been axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said at the time: "Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD — we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty!

"With the ever evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be cancelled.

"I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I'm naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID.

"I can't put into words the amount of love, admiration and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group, and the fans that have supported us. Stay safe and healthy - Love and blessings. (sic)"

The much-delayed tour was originally due to take place in 2020.