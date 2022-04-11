Kelsea Ballerini co-hosts and performs at CMT Awards from home

Kelsea Ballerini was forced to co-host the CMT Music Awards ceremony from home and perform from her garden after she tested positive for coronavirus.

The 28-year-old singer/songwriter tested positive just days before the ceremony at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday night (11.04.22), but it didn't stop her missing out on her duties, as she appeared multiple times via video link.

Kelsea's co-host, 'Avengers' actor Anthony Mackie, took to the stage at the beginning of the evening to introduce a "back-up KB", Kane Brown, who co-presented the show.

Anthony said: "I know all of you were looking forward to seeing Kelsea Ballerini out here tonight on the stage, but she’s a little under the weather.

"But just like the NFL has backup QBs, here at the CMT Awards, we have backup KBs."

Before Kelsea first appeared on screen, country stars Thomas Rhett and Martina McBride both jokingly offered their services as co-hosts for the night.

During her first appearance via video link from home, Kelsea said: "This is my normal Monday night, in full glam, with lighting I set up myself, and a remote truck outside.

"I would so much rather be there with you, but I will be popping in all night long."

Kelsea, who made numerous costume changes during the night, later headed outside into her garden to sing her new single 'Heartfirst'.

During the ceremony, Carrie Underwood was among the big winners, as she picked up her 24th and 25th CMT prizes of her career.

The 39-year-old star and Jason Aldean scooped the Video of the Year accolade for song 'If I Didn't Love You' and also landed the Collaborative Video of the Year gong for the same video.

Carrie - who has now won the Video of the Year award 10 times - said: "Thank you so much. Thank you fans.

"I mean this longs to belongs to you. We already thanked everybody that works on the video and thanked each other, this one is all about the fans, so thank you fans, thank you CMTs."

Jason added: "I just have to say 17 years in the game, this is the first time I have ever won Video of the Year so this is pretty amazing to me.

"And this the fact that I think Carrie and I hit the scene about the same time and the fact that you still care enough about us, this many years in our career, to vote for us, and care enough about what we are doing to still love the music and listen to it, a vote for us means the world to me."

Elsewhere, mother-and-daughter act The Judds - Wynonna and Naomi Judd - made their first major awards show performance in more than two decades when they performed 1990 tune 'Love Can Build a Bridge'.

Other big winners on the night saw Miranda Lambert take home the Female Video of the Year prize for 'If I Was a Cowboy'.

Cody Johnson won the Male Video of the Year for 'Til You Can’t', and he also won CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year for 'Dear Rodeo' (from CMT Campfire Sessions).

What's more, Maddie Tae scooped the Group/Duo Video of the Year for song 'Woman You Got', and Maddie Font praised her pal Tae Kerr, who recently endured a tough pregnancy.

She said: "I've missed you, I’ve missed you so much, and I’ve been drinking because I’m so nervous."

Keith Urban, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, and Carrie were among the performers on the night.

CMT Awards 2022 Winners:

Video of the Year

Jason Aldean Carrie Underwood - 'If I Didn’t Love You'

Female Video of the Year

Miranda Lambert - 'If I Was a Cowboy'

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can’t'

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Maddie Tae - 'Woman You Got'

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Parker McCollum - 'To Be Loved By You'

Collaborative Video of the Year

Jason Aldean Carrie Underwood - 'If I Didn’t Love You'

CMT Performance of the Year

George Strait - 'Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone' (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Cody Johnson - 'Dear Rodeo' (from CMT Campfire Sessions)