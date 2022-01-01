Kelsea Ballerini to co-host CMT Awards from home after testing positive for Covid-19

Kelsea Ballerini will no longer co-host the CMT Music Awards in person on Monday as she has contracted Covid-19.



The country music star, who was due to co-host the ceremony with Anthony Mackie, took to Instagram on Monday morning and explained that she tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days ago.



"The CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore, and I am devastated. I'm gutted. The good news is that I'm feeling a lot better," Kelsea said.



The singer went on to reveal that awards producers have brought equipment to her home so she can still host and perform virtually.



"The incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform. It is certainly not what we had expected and planned for, but we are doing our damn best," she explained. "I will still see you tonight on the awards and let's make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons. I am so sorry, but have so much for me if you're going to the show, and if you're watching on TV, I will see you there."



Kane Brown, who co-hosted the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kelsea, has been drafted in to join the Avengers actor as an in-person co-host. He also leads this year's nominations with four, including Video of the Year.



The 2022 CMT Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.